Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of Zamfara's top monarch

In a statement issued on Friday, Buhari described the death of the Emir of Kotorkoshi in Bungudu LGA of the state as a vacuum that cannot be filled

Meanwhile, the Late Ahmad Umar is the longest-serving monarch in Zamfara, who has spent 61 years on the throne, passed on after a prolonged illness

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the longest-serving Zamfara monarch, Emir of Kwatarkwashi in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, Alh. Ahmad Umar, Daily Trust reports.

The president, in a statement issued on Friday, June 10, by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the death as a void that cannot be filled.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of the longest-serving Zamfara traditional ruler. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau, Zamfara State Government

Source: Facebook

The late Ahmad Umar is kind and caring, Buhari says

President Buhari, who said “a kind and caring ruler has left us,” added that the 61 years of the deceased on the throne had witnessed the growth and development of his community, for which succeeding generations will continue to appreciate him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the people of Kwatarkwashi kingdom and Zamfara State, in general, to bear the loss with fortitude.

Longest-serving Zamfara Monarch dies after 61 years on throne

Earlier, Zamfara state Government has announced the death of the Emir of Kotorkoshi in Bungudu Local Government Area of the State, Alhaji Ahmad Umar.

In a statement issued by the secretary to Zamfara state Government, Kabiru Balarabe and sent by Legit.ng regional reporter in Zamfara, Ahmad Khaleel, the Emir died this afternoon following a prolonged illness.

Late Ahmad Umar is unarguably the longest-serving Monarch in Zamfara State as he ascended to the throne on 17th March, 1961.

Buhari reacts as terrorists kill several people in Ondo state catholic church

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

The president says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

Buhari disclosed this in a statement made available by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

Source: Legit.ng