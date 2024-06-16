Governor Abba Yusuf has alleged that Kano police are receiving orders from above as he reacted angrily to the ban on durbar celebration

The attorney general and commissioner of justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, expressed concern over how the state police command has been disobeying Governor Yusuf's “legitimate instructions”

Dederi also reacted to the Federal High Court judgement that favoured the deposed Emir Ado Bayero and shared further details

The Kano state government, led by Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reacted to the ban on Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) durbar celebrations in the state.

Kano govt reacts as police ban durbar celebration

Recall that the Kano state police command banned the celebration of Durbar in the state, which was earlier planned by the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Durbar is a traditional event usually held on the second day of Sallah. It involves the emir riding a horse through major areas of the ancient city.

The police had banned the usual Sallah activities due to the Kano emirate crisis, citing potential security concerns.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, June 15, the attorney-general and commissioner of justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, accused the police command of disobeying the “legitimate instructions” of Governor Yusuf, who he described as the chief security officer of the state, Daily Trust reported.

“I am compelled to ask the question: who is usurping the authority of the Commander-in-Chief,” Dederi queried.

Dederi continued:

“How can anybody in his right senses ban Sallah festivities in Kano? When did the State Governor cease to be the Chief Security Officer of the State that he will only see such ban on social media?

“Who is pushing the state commissioner of police to usurp the authority of the governor? It is important to stress that the commissioner of police has been consistent in disobeying the legitimate instructions of the governor as Chief Security Officer, hiding behind orders from above. I ask again, what is the offence of Kano people that the Nigeria Police penciled them for destruction?”

Kano govt tackles deposed Emir Bayero

Dederi, while responding to the Federal High Court judgement that upheld the fundamental rights of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, said the dethroned monarch’s rights have not been infringed upon by the government.

“Indeed, our team of lawyers is critically studying the judgement of that court with a view to appealing against it. This is because in our view, no fundamental right of the former emir was infringed,” Dederi said.

