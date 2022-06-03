After a long list of controversy surrounding the ex-acting EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, the Nigerian Police Force finally rewards him

Magu was decorated with the rank of assistant inspector-general of police by IGP Usman Baba Alkali

The former caretaker chairman of the EFCC was accompanied by his wife as seven other officers were also elevated

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has elevated the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu to the rank of assistant inspector-general of police (AIG).

According to a Daily Trust report, Magu's promotion was confirmed by the police service commission (PSC) in May.

AIG Ibrahim Magu salutes IGP Usman Baba Alkali after the ex-acting EFCC boss was decorated with his rank. Photo: Daily Trust

Magu was conferred and decorated with his new rank by the inspector general of police, Usman Baba at the police headquarters in Abuja.

In the photos sighted by Legit.ng, Magu's wife was seen beside him as he was decorated by the police chief.

It will be recalled that in an earlier report by Legit.ng, Magu's promotion was announced by the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.

Ani said Magu was promoted alongside some senior officers at the 15th Plenary Meeting of the commission on Friday, May 13.

He added that acting DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi was appointed a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police, while Zama Bala Senchi was also appointed a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Magu's EFCC ordeal

In 2020, when Magu was still at the helm of affairs in the EFCC, he was arrested, detained, and suspended as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

He had appeared before a panel probing allegations of gross misconduct against him.

The panel led by Justice Ayo Salami subsequently later recommended Magu’s removal as EFCC boss “for failing to properly account for N431,000,000.00 security votes/information fund released to the office of the Executive Chairman of EFCC between November 2015 and May 2020”.

Magu, however, denied all the allegations against him. Up till date, the federal government is yet to make public the White Paper on the report of the Salami panel.

