Terrorists have invaded a community in Gakurdi village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state

The terrorists succeeded in killing 15 farmers who were preparing their farmlands for the rainy season

This attack by the insurgents come just barely two days after a similar attack left 40 farmers dead in Borno state

Daily Trust reports that the farmers were killed while they were preparing for their farms ahead of the rainy season.

No fewer than 15 farmers have been killed in their farmlands in Garkurdi village in Katsina. Photo: Aminu Masari

Source: Twitter

Residents who spoke on the incident said the bandits rode on four motorcycles while they headed for Gakurdi village.

A resident said he had just sighted the terrorists when they began shooting sporadically at residents.

His words:

“They came around 8:30 am today (Tuesday), using four motorcycles and started killing the people.

"Three were killed on the same farm and eventually, it was discovered that up to 15 were killed on different farms."

The resident noted that by the time the villagers discovered what was going on, the terrorists had fled the area, leaving bodies littered around.

Reacting to the incident, the police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said:

“Right now, we are there with the CP to access the situation.”

