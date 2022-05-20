In what could be described as a piece of good news, is the release of the abducted village head of Karfi LGA of Kano state, Abdulyahyah Ilo

Interestingly, a don who is an associate professor at Kano State University of Science and Technology, who went to deliver the ransom was held hostage by the abductors

Meanwhile, the kidnapping of lecturers and university officials has become the order of the day in Nigeria and this, in turn, frustrates the efforts of security officials and the government

The abducted village head of Karfi in Takai Local Government of Kano state, Abdulyahyah Ilo, has regained freedom from his abductors, Daily Trust reports.

The abductors have, however, held an associate professor at Kano State University of Science and Technology (KSTU), Wudil, Huzaifa Karfi, who reportedly went to deliver the ransom.

Legit.ng reported that the gunmen killed six persons that tried to rescue the village head during his abduction.

Musa Sa’ad position

They were said to have invaded the village on three motorcycles from Bauchi state through Ringim forest in Jigawa.

A resident of the area, Musa Sa’ad, confirmed the release of the village head by his kidnappers.

He revealed that local hunters and vigilantes had arrested one suspected kidnapper in the bush in connection to the abduction and killing at Karfi village.

He said:

“They successfully collected the ransom and held Dr Huzaifa in connection to their man that was captured by the vigilante group. They demanded the release of their man as a condition to release him.”

A brother to the traditional ruler, Yusuf Ismail, also confirmed that he had been released and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police react

When contacted, Kano state police command’s public relations, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, could not confirm the development but promised to get back.

