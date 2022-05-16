A bomb planted by some unidentified criminals has been defused by personnel of the Nigeria police

In what will delight many Nigerians, the police have defused a bomb at Dalori internally-displaced persons camp (IDP) in Konduga LGA of Borno.

The camp is located a few kilometers away from Maiduguri.

Quoting a source, The Cable reports that there was a bomb scare around 6am when an item concealed in a sack suspected to be an improvised-explosive device (IED) was spotted.

This was said to have caused residents of the camp to abandon their shelters and flee.

The source said for about three hours, everyone including armed police officers at the camp stood far away, while waiting for the anti-bomb squad to come and verify the content of the items.

He said the team later arrived and discovered that it was an explosive. The IED was, however, successfully detonated without causing any casualties.

Kaduna local council official nabbed on his way to deliver AK-47 to bandits

Meanwhile, a councillor elected for Kinkiba ward of Soba local government area of Kaduna, Abdul Adamu Kinkiba, has been arrested with an AK-47 rifle on his way to deliver same to terrorists in one of the deadly forests in the state.

Kinkiba was arrested by the Mobile Policemen of 47 MPF Squad operating along the Galadimawa axis of Giwa local government area of the state.

He was reportedly sighted suspiciously on a motorcycle and stopped for interrogation.

According to a vigilante member in the area, the suspect, Abdul Kinkiba said the gun was given to him by somebody who he refused to mention his name and was to be delivered to another person he claimed he also didn’t know his name.

The vigilante source said Kinkiba confessed that he was asked to stop immediately after the bridge near the Galadimawa forest (a known hideout for bandits) and that somebody will come out to collect the gun from him.

