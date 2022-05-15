Deborah's Killing: Protesters Attack, Vandalise 2 Churches in Sokoto
- Following the arrest of two suspects arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Deborah Samuel, some Muslim youths staged a violent protest in Sokoto
- The protesters attacked two parishes presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah
- Following the development, Governor Aminu Tambuwal declared a 24-hour curfew across the Sokoto metropolis
Sokoto - Suspected hoodlums on Saturday, May 14, torched and vandalised two parishes presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah.
Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, the director of social communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, confirmed the development, The Punch reported.
Omotosho stated that the rioters burnt the gatehouse of one of the church buildings and set a bus ablaze in the compound. He added that the second affected church was vandalised by the hoodlums.
Deborah's killing: Bishop Kukah suspends catholic masses in Sokoto, speaks on alleged attack on residence
The cleric, however, stated that there was no casualty recorded during the attacks, TheCable also reported.
Legit.ng gathers that the names of the two churches affected are Holy Family Cathedral on Bello Way and St Kelvin Gidan Dere, Eastern Bypass.
Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto was mauled and burnt to death on the school premises for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The police afterward said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.
However, hundreds of placard-carrying Muslim youths began a protest in Sokoto on Saturday, May 14, and demanded the release of the two suspects.
The Muslim protesters clashed with security operatives who fired shots to disperse the surging demonstrators.
Sokoto unrest: Tambuwal imposes curfew
Following the development, Governor Aminu Tambuwal imposed a curfew on the state amid rising tension.
BREAKING: Apprehension as protesters demand release of suspects who killed Sokoto student Deborah Samuel
The governor on Saturday, May 14, declared a 24-hour curfew across the metropolis which had been taken over by widespread protest and unrest amid the efforts of the police to maintain calm and order.
“It is not in the interest of anyone for us to have a breakdown of law and order. I, therefore, appeal for restraint and, for people to observe and respect the rule of law," the governor said.
