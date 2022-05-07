The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) says it will not condone any act of unruliness from any of its officers

Police officers have been warned by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to adhere to the statutory code guiding the police force

IGP Alkali also sanctioned an immediate disciplinary action on one Corporal Isaac Mathew for misconduct

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Police Force has arrested one of its officers, corporal Matthew Isaac who was seen in a viral video, singing the praise of a cult group.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, May 7.

The Inspector-general of Police, Usman Baba Alkali sanctioned immediate disciplinary action on the accused cop. Photo Credit: (NPF)

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng, the alleged officer, Matthew Isaac serves in the Ebonyi state police command.

Adejobi said the police condemn such action as it violates the statutory provisions of the code of conduct guiding the police force.

He said:

“His actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers.”

IGP Alkali orders immediate disciplinary action on Ebonyi cop

Meanwhile as contained in the statement, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the commissioner of police in Ebonyi to enforce disciplinary actions on Corporal Isaac.

The IGP further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned.

Source: Legit.ng