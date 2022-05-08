The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has suspended the decision to cripple the aviation sector on Monday.

President of the AON, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, who announced this on Sunday, said the decision was taken after deliberations with the Federal Government.

The development comes after no fewer than six airlines backed out of the planned shutdown.

The airlines which pulled out of the earlier joint decision to suspend operations over skyrocketing Jet A1 include Ibom Air, Dana, Arik, Aero, Overland and Green Africa Airways.

Out of the six, only Green Africa is not a member of the AON.

Source: Legit.ng