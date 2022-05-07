The fourth phase of investigation on constituency project across the states of the federation will begin on Monday, May 9

Projects funded by the federal government under the supervision of parliamentarians of different constituencies will be tracked and monitored

ICPC said it has already completed the first, second and third phases of the exercise while the fourth phase will include states like Lagos, Rivers, Kano and 15 other states

FCT, Abuja - An exercise to track and monitor constituency projects across 18 states of the federation will be staged by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Daily Nigerian reports.

This disclosure was made by Azuka Ogugua, the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency on Friday, May 6 in Abuja the nation’s capital.

Some ICPC officials at a constituency project site for inspection. Photo Credit: (ICPC)

Source: Facebook

According to the ICPC, the exercise is slated to commence on Monday, May 9 with 550 federal government-funded projects across 18 states of the federation that will be tracked.

As gathered by Legit.ng these states whose constituency projects are to be tracked include, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Kano States.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Others, according to her, are Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti States, and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The ICPC in its statement revealed that the first phase of the exercise has already tracked no fewer than 424 projects across 12 states of the federation back in 2019.

Similarly, at least 722 constituency projects across 16 states were tracked in the second phase in 2020 while the third phase in 2021 tracked 1,098 projects in 16 other states.

Fourth phase of inspection to focus on key sectors - ICPC

However, the anti-graft agency revealed that the fourth phase will focus more on sectors like education, health, water resources, agriculture, and rural development and power sector.

This process according to the ICPC will help examine fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for projects.

The ICPC said:

“It ensures projects are executed to the specified standard, value-for-money obtained, and implementation of the projects are from inception to completion monitored.

“In collaboration with critical stakeholders, there will also be recoveries on projects/contracts confirmed to have been inflated or where contractors under-performed or did not perform at all.”

Meanwhile, absconding contractors have been urged by the anti-graft agency to return to work earnestly to complete their various projects.

Also, contracting companies were also urged by the ICPC to comply with the statutory principles guiding the entire process.

Source: Legit.ng