In Kwara state, a man named Dauda Afolabi has been nabbed for selling sawdust, cement, etc. as herbal medicine

Afolabi admitted that he knows what he's doing is wrong but he's doing it because of the country's economic situation

Meanwhile, the police command in the northcentral state said the matter is yet to be officially reported

Kwara state - A man identified as Dauda Afolabi has been arrested in Kwara state for selling a mixture of sawdust, cement and Plaster of Paris (POP) powder as herbal medicine.

Daily Trust reported that Afolabi in a viral video said he used to visit many markets in the state to sell his products.

Dauda Afolabi, nabbed for selling sawdust, cement, POP powder as herbal medicine for Malaria. Photo credit: @AguluNwoke

Source: Twitter

He said:

“I put some quantity of sawdust, cement and gypsum powder used for making POP inside small white polythene bags, the type used to tie N5 water before, to sell to the public as herbal medicine for malaria and other ailments.

“I go to several markets in the state and get patronage. I don’t have a fixed price for it. I sell based on bargain. I know it’s dangerous but because of the economic situation in the country.”

Resident identifies Dauda as police speak

A resident of Gerewu community, Taibat, said Dauda was a regular caller at Mandate Market, Ilorin, before he was nabbed.

Taibat, who called for vigilance on the part of the public and proper regulation from authorities, wondered the collateral damage that might have been done already to victims who had used the mixture.

However, the police spokesman in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the matter had not been reported to the police.

He added that the police would act as soon as it was brought to their knowledge.

Source: Legit.ng