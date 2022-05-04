Earlier, a viral video of a lady claiming to sleep with dogs for money generated heated discussions in the polity, and on social media and also a trending video of a dog having an affair with a lady

The police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi in reaction quoted what the law says about 'bestiality as the lady in the viral video has been declared wanted

Meanwhile, a doctor in a chat shed more light on the diseases that accompany humans sleeping with animals and why it is not often talked about in the polity

The Nigeria police authorities have said they are looking for a lady who said she sleeps with dogs in video footage that went viral laws week.

The Force’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said the police would launch a proper investigation into the matter and prosecute her and many others who are into such ‘dirty act’ accordingly, BBC Pidgin reports.

Adejobi made this disclosure following the latest talks making headlines about ladies sleeping with dogs per night for the sum of N1.5 million, a conversation that has been causing a buzz on social media in the Nigeria space recently.

The screenshots of how people reacted to the development, photos and videos went viral online and dominated the Twitter page.

This led to the claims that some women in Lagos state get into intimate relationships with dogs for the sake of the money they are being paid.

Police react

The above assertion sparked a heated debate on social media. Even the police’s spokesperson cannot help but react to the development by quoting what the Nigerian law says about the matter.

He wrote:

“Can you see this? Read it, so that we tell them oo, bc they all accept the dirty business. The law condemns it, our tradition condemns it, all the practicable religions condem it so what are we daying. My take.”

Meanwhile, inside the video that went viral, a lady said “I sleep with a dog, I no kill person.”

What the law says

In Nigeria, it is a crime to sleep with animals, which they termed as bestiality.

The punishment is 14 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty.

Section 214 of the criminal code states that “Any person that – (1) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or (2) has carnal knowledge of animal; or (3) permit a male person to get carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature; is guilty of a felony, and are liable to imprisonment of fourteen years.”

Section 284 of the Penal Code Act states “Whoever has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal will be punished with imprisonment for a term that might extend to fourteen years and is also liable to fine.”

What it means in science to sleep with animals

The science name for having intimate contact with animals or between humans and non-humans is bestiality.

It is one aspect of sexual behavior that people do not understand.

According to the Public Health of Nigeria’s journal, scientific research to know how many people are involved in bestiality, what led them to the act of sleeping with animals and the risk for sexual and nonsexual violence is scarce.

A study that they did in Virginia between the year 20023 through 2007, it showed that out of every 1,248 sexually violent predators, 33 (2.6%) has a history of bestiality.

These people are more likely to be victims of childhood sexual abuse that engage in nonsexual animal abuse and that have committed child sexual abuse.

“They are most likely to report sexual contact with dogs and demonstrate some other type of sexual behavior.”

What is the medical effects?

The journal that states the risk of bestiality talked about the following;

1. Zoonotic Disease

Dogs transmit zoonotic disease. The disease that is passed on from animals to humans like bacteria, fungi and viruses and parasites. They caused different types of sicknesses that can kill someone.

2. Leptospirosis

It is a bacterial infection that is spread from animal urine.

3. Echinococcosis

It is a parasitic disease of tapeworms.

4. Rabies

This is an infectious viral disease that can kill someone very fast.

5. Penile cancer

6. High risk of Head injury

7. Allergies

A Medical practitioner Dr, Christopher Otabor of Alliance Hospital, Abuja in an interview with BBC Pidgin, said some of these sicknesses are hard to cure and people hardly survive them.

He added that one of the things that kill them quickly and makes the matter complicated is shameful to disclose.

The doctor said the disease is very common but people hardly talk about it and the media are not reporting it as they ought to due to privacy and secrecy.

Dr. Otabor said:

"As a human being that I am, it is degrading to go and have intercourse with animals like dogs, horses, it is not normal at all, no matter the financial benefits that comes with it. Spiritually it is not good, humanly, it is not good, anyhow you place it, it is not good."

It is very common among people that live with their animals at home and many others that are doing such behind the camera, secretly.

Social media have aided the gradual popularisation of the case and study shows that 4% of men and about 1.9% of women in the world are doing it, some countries are even working to legalise it.

The doctor affirmed:

"It is not possible for someone to be in this field for many years and still be alive, in my 23 years of medical practice, I have come across some people with such diseases that are not normal for human beings to get just like that, test result does not show anything like the diseases that we know, when we try everything , we will just leave them to their fate but we will keep our suspicions to ourselves.

"Some of them die because they don't agree to open up for quick medical intervention.

"The ones that are psychological disorder are treatble and manageable. Psych therapy is one of the ways to manage such persons or patients. Bestiality is just one of the numerous perversions that are existing."

Dr. Otabor added that it is not the first time such a matter would go viral and research is still ongoing on this topic.

