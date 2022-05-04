Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) has revealed that it barred about 19million of its subscribers from making calls

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, has revealed that the company barred 19 million of its subscribers.

The chief executive said this follows the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC’s) directive that operators should restrict outgoing calls for subscribers whose Subscribers Identity Modules (SIMs) were not linked with their National Identity Numbers (NINs), should be barred, New Telegraph reports.

He insisted that subscribers whose outgoing calls were restricted for non-submission of their NINs require their NINs to be verified before being reactivated.

He said:

“As at 25 April 2022, about 8.7 million of those restricted submitted their NINs for verification, of which approximately 1.2 million have been reactivated, many of whom are high-value customers.

