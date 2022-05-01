A Nigerian from Taraba state, Dr Bala Abubakar has been nominated for an international prestigious award

Dr Abubakar has been nominated for an international award in South Africa by the African Board for Coaching, Consulting and Coaching Psychology

Some of the interventions carried out by Dr Abubakar which earned him the award include his interventions in COVID-19, feeding programmes and education

FCT, Abuja - Dr Bala Abubakar, a humanitarian expert and an educationist has been nominated for an international award in South Africa by the African Board for Coaching, Consulting and Coaching Psychology.

Legit.ng gathered that the award is to be presented at the Edgecombe House, at Blue Hills, Midrand, in South Africa on Wednesday, May 11.

Dr. Bala Abubakar is known for empowering young Nigerians across the country. Photo credit: Bala Abubakar Media

Dr Abubakar who works with the United Nations is a skilled and adaptable manager with over 15 years of experience in international development work.

He also possesses wide-ranging expertise in strengthening (state, private, NGO) finance systems in sub-Saharan Africa and highly proficient in project delivery, technical assistance programming, grants management and capacity building.

He is said to be highly experienced in developing collaborative inter-organizational structures with governance and implementation accountability mechanisms in order to deliver projects effectively across organizations and geographical regions on time, within budget and with high impact.

Dr Abubakar holds a PhD in Business Administration from City University, Cambodia. He also holds an M.Sc in Business Administration, B.Sc. Accountancy and Diploma in Accounts/Audit.

Some of the interventions carried out by Dr Abubakar which earned him the 2nd Africa Coaching, Consulting Award (ACCA) by The Africa Board For Coaching, Consulting and Coaching Psychology include:

1. COVID-19 Community Support Project

2. Support Screening of Patients with Kidney Disease

3. Donation of Class Bench-Yolde Pate Community School

4. Donation of Books-Babacha School

5. Ramadan Feeding Programme for Almajiri

6. Skill Acquisition programme for youths, amongst others.

Dr Abubakar also has a lot of international scholarly publications to his name.

