At the moment, there is no sighting of the moon from the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC)

Reports from Misau, Sokoto, Kaduna, Lagos, Ilorin, Abuja, and Abeokuta on the new moon have been negative

However, Monday, May 2, has been fixed as the first day of Shawwalthe by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar

As reported by the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), there has been no sighting of the new moon.

NMSC on its official Facebook page on Saturday, April 30, noted that "So far reports have been received from Misau, Sokoto, Kaduna, Lagos, Ilorin, Abuja, and Abeokuta and all were negative."

NSCIA says no sighting of the moon yet (Photo: NUJ Sokoto)

The committee added:

"Some of the locations had clear skies on the western horizon but the crescent was not seen."

However, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, has declared Monday, May 2, as the first day of Shawwal.

It is hoped that the Sultanate will release an official statement very soon.

Ramadan: Sultan of Sokoto makes important announcement over moon sighting

Muslims across the country had been directed to look out for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH, Daily Trust reported.

The directive was given by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III who doubles as the president-general of the NSCIA.

Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, the director of administration of the council made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Report moon sighing to sultanate

Abubakar, who is also the president-general of NSCIA asked Muslims to report the sighting of the new moon to traditional Islamic leaders in each locality.

The statement read:

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.”

