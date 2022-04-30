There was a clash between policemen and the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in Kaduna on Friday, April 29.

The clash started when members of the group went on a procession to mark Quds Day, usually done on the last Friday of Ramadan to protest against Israel's occupation of Palestine.

Daily Trust reports that security agents stationed along major roads in Kaduna made efforts with teargas to disperse the procession but it all ended in violence which left one dead and several injured.

Added to this, eyewitnesses claimed some Shi’ites had set ablaze several vehicles in Zaria.

An official of IMN in the state, Aliyu Umar, said the procession was peaceful but that along the line, the security officials started using live ammunition on members.

He said:

“But they trailed from behind and used teargas and live bullets on our members. One person was shot dead, we have just held the Janazah prayers, and nine sustained bullet wounds."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng