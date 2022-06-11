In a bid to get people to register and get their Permanenet Voter's Card for the coming election, a Mega concert was intorcuced

Nigerians would not only register for the PVCs but also get entertained by some of their favorite celebrities

A lot of people turned up for the exercise and popular stars like MI, Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham kept their word and turned up

After weeks of anticipation, the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 happened in Lagos today June 11 and the turn out was massive.

The drive for change pushed Nigerians out en masse as they expressed desire to get their PVCs and also have fun while at it.

Mr Macaroni, Falz and others entertain Nigerians at Mega concert Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1/@toyinabraham/@falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Celebrities who championed the cause such as Falz, Mr Macaroni and a bunch of other s showed up to support as well as provide entertainment.

Despite the rain, Mr Macaroni shows off his dance skills on stage.

Fuji maestro Pasuma also came through to explain the importance of the PVC.

Comedian Warri Pikin, TV host Kie Kie spotted with Mr Macaroni.

Rapper MI thrills the crowd with one of his popular numbers.

While Toyin Abraham connected with the crowd, Broda Shaggi showed off some leg work moves.

Other moments from the concert:

Nigerians react

flawlesssire:

"I like Bella's choice of words..'"if you want your choice to enter..."❤️"

luckyigwe.1:

"Wow I commend Nigeria musicians and celeb for this concert "

folahgold1:

"Yoruba/English, Toyin really communicate with the audience. She understand them"

sisioflagoscity:

"You can almost guess the ones that turn up for a good cause "

_ayomide23:

"They should make sure something like this is organize in every part of the country and not Lagos alone!! Lagos vote alone can’t do it o."

anu_afolayan:

"Where we are still missing it is, we've not agreed on a particular candidate to vote for. We need to agree on one. If not, God help us. Plenty youth don emerge for other parties. So, what's up?"

