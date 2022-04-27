Global site navigation

We Are Buying Twitter From Elon Musk, Cubana Chief Priest
by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

Socialite and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest, has boasted that he and some other billionaires of Igbo extraction are preparing a bid to buy Twitter from Elon Musk.

Cubana Chief priest said:

“We are making progress on submitting our offer to acquire Twitter from Elon Musk, with $70B. Billionaires from the East comprising myself, Obi and E-Money and the rest, we are coming."

