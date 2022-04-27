We Are Buying Twitter From Elon Musk, Cubana Chief Priest
Socialite and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest, has boasted that he and some other billionaires of Igbo extraction are preparing a bid to buy Twitter from Elon Musk.
Cubana Chief priest said:
“We are making progress on submitting our offer to acquire Twitter from Elon Musk, with $70B. Billionaires from the East comprising myself, Obi and E-Money and the rest, we are coming."
Source: Legit.ng