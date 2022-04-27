For over fifteen years, some road projects in Imo State were awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission

But for security reasons and other related challenges to the communities, the contractors were forced out of site

The state government has deemed it necessary to partner with the commission in the construction of the roads

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has partnered with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for his administration to the takeover of lingering road projects in the state.

While commending Dr. Effiong Akwa, the interim sole administrator of NDDC, and his team, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that the partnership is geared toward providing a long-lasting solution to the lingering execution of projects in the state.

Governor Uzodimma and NDDC chiefs signing the MoU documents at Government House, Owerri. Photo credit: Hope New Media

He said this is due to insecurity, youth restiveness, and environmental hazards, stressing that his administration will handle the projects, provide security and the enabling environment for the desired win-win situation for the people and the government.

The governor further disclosed that there is a joint team of engineers from the state and the NDDC to monitor the projects.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Effiong Akwa commended the governor for taking bold steps in the development of the state.

He further stated that the essence of the partnership is to hasten the completion of the road projects under NDDC like Etekwuru road, Avu road, and others are projects for the well-being of the people.

President Buhari to commission two major roads in Imo upon completion

Meanwhile, President Buhari has agreed to commission the ongoing construction of the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads upon completion in May 2022.

This was disclosed by Governor Uzodimma after a courtesy visit to the president at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, April 19 for a progress report on the ongoing road constructions and projects in the state.

President Buhari visited the southeast state in September 2021 to commission major projects across Imo.

Imo state govt approves construction of 135 kilometers of rural roads

Recall that the Imo government recently approved the proposal to immediately construct 135 kilometers of rural roads or five kilometers in each of the 27 local government areas of the state before the return of the next rainy season.

Oguwike Nwachuku, chief press secretary to the governor made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng after the Imo state executive council meeting on Wednesday, February 2, presided over by Uzodimma.

The government also hinted that construction work is going on simultaneously on 25 roads in the state.

