The people of Ezza have condemned and rejected what they described as provocative statement and ethnic profiling of their people by Governor Dave Umahi

The Ezza Unity Forum said the the Ezza nation are peace-loving people, and asked the governor to apologise

The group said despite security intelligence and investigations linking aparticular local government chairman to the crisis nothing was done to prosecute him

Abakaliki - The Ezza Unity Forum in Ebonyi state has alleged threats to the lives of its prominent citizens over the Effium communal crisis.

The group stated that the comment credited to Governor Dave Umahi that Ezzas are troublesome fighters or war mongers is provocative.

Governor Dave Umahi has been accused of disrespecting the Ezza nation in Ebonyi state. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

The forum stated that such ethnic profiling of its people stands rejected and highly condemned.

Chief Williams Nweke, chairman of the forum said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 26:

“We view with utmost disappointment and disdain, the comments and allusions allegedly emanating from the governor and chief security officer of Ebonyi state, Engr. David Umahi against prominent Ezza sons concerning the protracted communal crises in Effium, Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

“The remarks allegedly credited to the number one citizen of Ebonyi state that Ezzas are troublesome fighters or warmongers is, to say the least benumbing and downrightly provocative. Suche ethnic profiling of our people stands rejected and highly condemned!

“It is a verifiable fact that great sons and daughters of Ezza Ezekuna wherever they may be found have been known for peace among their neighbours despite our ancestors being great warriors that fought and reclaimed ordinarily lost territories in ancient pasts.

“Our ancestors, being very peaceful have often established a covenant and an oath of peace and brotherhood that has always guided their relationship and co-existence with their neighbours even in the case of the troubled Effium.

“Our judgment and understanding of the implications, actions and even inactions of Governor Umahi as exhibited either directly by him or through his surrogates since the war broke out in January 2021.”

The group stated that with the preponderance of arrests, torture, intimidations, hounding, and imprisonment of Ezza fathers, sons, mothers, and daughters of Ezza indigenes even without concrete evidence against them by the Umahi administration is unprovoked "war of attrition."

The group further called on the governor to within 48 hours first and foremost apologise to the entire Ezza nation, over the very incendiary remarks and unfounded allegations he levelled against him.

