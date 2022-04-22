A married woman, Funmilola Osundare escaped death by whiskers in Akure, the Ondo state capital, after her yet to be identified boyfriend, suspected to be a ritualist butchered her.

The timely intervention of neighbours saved the victim from being hacked to death by the killer's boyfriend at a rented apartment in ljapo, GRA, Akure.

The victim reportedly sustained varying degrees of matchet cuts on her face, shoulders and hands.

Sources said that the boyfriend said to be a footballer took the victim to the house where he moved in three days before the ugly incident to pass the night.

The Suspect reportedly attacked her at midnight but her distress cries attracted the neighbours who invited operatives of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

The suspect fled while the neighbours rushed the victim to the Police Clinic for treatment where she was rejected and referred to the University of Medical Sciences, Teaching Hospital, Akure.

The Executive Secretary of the State Agency Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence(OSAA-GBV), Bar. Mrs Bola Joel-Ogundadegbe explained that she was informed about the incident by the Police and the agency quickly notified the First Lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who immediately ordered that the victim be taken to a hospital and, consequently, settled the emergency bills.

Joel-Ogundadegbe said that ” the victim was on oxygen in the Trauma centre Ondo and back to life, but yet to regain consciousness and strength to talk.

Ogundadegbe noted that no one was yet to identify the boyfriend of the victim, but that his neighbours said he is a footballer.

She said that Funmilola needed to be referred to the Federal Medical Centre for a service of a neurosurgeon, due to the deep wound on her head.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said his men rushed the victim to the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng