A report that claimed that a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet killed six children in Niger has been refuted by the state government

The government stated that there are no civilians currently living in combat areas as they are all in displaced persons camp

The secretary to the Niger government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane also debunked a report published attributed to him that he confirmed the incident

Minna - The Niger government refuted a report in a national newspaper that claimed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet killed six children in the state.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Niger state commissioner of local government, chieftaincy affairs, and internal security, Emmanuel Umar, noted that there is no civilian population in the restive areas due to ongoing military operations.

Commissioner Umar stated that villagers in combat areas are in internally displaced persons camp in the state. Photo credit: Niger state government

Part of the statement read:

“The attention of the Niger state government has been drawn to a report making the rounds on social media and other media platforms suggesting that some civilians were killed at Kurebe in Shiroro local government area as a result of the ongoing Air and ground operations by the military and other security agencies in the state.

“To the best of the knowledge of the state government, there are no civilians residing in these areas for some time now due to the infiltrations and activities of the terrorists which forced the locals to seek shelter as IDPs in other parts of the state.

“The Niger state government welcomes the ongoing intensified military operations in neighbouring states and in some local government areas in Niger state which include Shiroro, Munya, and other LGAs which is aimed at neutralizing bandits/terrorists in these environments.

“The efforts of the joint operations have yielded a lot of success and the state is happy as many bandits/terrorists have already been eliminated in the affected LGAs.”

Similarly, the secretary to the Niger government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has stated that the report published by Punch Newspaper and attributed to him that he confirmed NAF fighter jet killed six children in the state is false and malicious.

A statement issued by Matane and seen by Legit.ng debunked the report, stressing that he has never granted an interview to the Punch Newspaper or any media organisation on the matter.

He enjoined members of the fourth estate of the realm and the general public to desist from publishing or airing fake and unsubstantiated stories instead they should verify any information that comes their way before going to press.

Armed bandits repelled by the joint security forces in Niger state

Meanwhile, roving terrorists in large numbers on motorcycles transversing between Kapana, in Munya local government on Saturday, April 16 attacked a community in Shiroro Local Government.

Commissioner Umar, however, revealed that the bandits were repelled by joint security forces and were supported by reinforced security assets mobilized and deployed to the area, saying:

“In the fierce engagement, a number of the terrorists were neutralized while some sustained several degrees of injuries, one of the security forces, unfortunately, lost his life, and another was injured.”

