An analyst, Monsuru Arilesere, has said that in politics and governance it is understandable to see presidents and leaders get interested in whoever succeeds them after their tenure.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng Alilesere highlighted some of the recent happenings in the Ivory coast and how the president Alassane Quattara, named Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, the governor of the Central Bank of West African States, as his deputy.

Arilesere said that the appointment makes Kone the front-runner to become the next leader of the West African country.

An analyst has said it is okay for President Buhari to have an interest in who succeeds him.

Source: Facebook

Kone, a 73-year-old economist, previously served as minister of construction in the Ivorian government, before taking up the position of governor of the Central Bank of West African States in 2016.

Comparing Ivory Coast with Nigeria

Under Ivory Coast’s constitution, the vice president takes over in the event the president becomes incapacitated and until Kone’s appointment, the position has been vacant since Daniel Kablan Duncan resigned in 2020, after he was overlooked as a potential successor to Ouattara in that year’s election.

According to Arilesere, the news from Ivory Coast should take Nigerians back to the statement made by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, to a group of his friends, 'Friends of Godwin Emefiele'.

Emefiele in response to widespread speculation about the CBN governor’s purported interest in the 2023 presidential election, said he believes it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to plan his succession in line with global best practices for good governance.

He also noted that such plans would lay the path for the continuing peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria and play a massive role in establishing the economy.

Arilesere said:

"From both the appointment of a new vice president in Ivory Coast and the statement made by Emefiele about President Buhari having the prerogative to plan his succession, two things are clear: an incumbent is interested in who replaces him and what that potential replacement has to offer.

"With the fragility of global economy and its effect on developing economies, many developing countries are turning to leaders with track records and requisite competence to steady the ship in times of uncertainty and steer the economy towards growth path when things are stable."

Further speaking on some of the activities of the apex bank, Arilesere recalled that the CBN had announced a rise in Nigeria’s external reserves rose by $243.83 million in 19 days.

His words:

"In its data on movement in reserves, the CBN reported that the value rose from $39.54bn as of April 1, 2022 to $39.78bn as of April 19, 2022.

"Also, the International Monetary Fund recently upgraded Nigeria’s economic growth potential to 3.4 per cent from 2.7 per cent in 2022."

Arilesere added that in the midst of the challenges, Emefiele's monetary policies supported the national and subnational governments.

This he said has been achieved by ensuring that salaries were paid and much more was done, with much less, in infrastructure, steering Nigeria away from much worse outcomes.

He admitted:

"Yes, Emefiele has repeatedly said he is focused on his unfinished job as governor of the reserve bank and that he should not be distracted.

"However, we see from Ivory Coast and other countries that it is the likes of Emefiele, with an impeccable track record, competence and passion, that are being drafted into higher leadership positions."

eNaira: Global report commends CBN, hails Emefiele’s policies

The tremendous success recorded by the CBN with the launching of eNaira in October 2021 had gained global recognition.

The success of the eNaira is said to be due to leadership quality in Nigeria's apex bank, as well as competence and prescience.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, who is said to have presidential ambition, has also been commended for what experts say is his foresight and shrewdness.

