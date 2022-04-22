Tope Fasua has listed what he described as sins of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo following the VP's declaration

He accused the VP of push for further devaluation of the Naira, a move he said has negatively impacted lives in the country

Fasua also accused the VP of neglecting Nigeria’s youths, insisting that failed to rescue them from the allure of fast money

The recent declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest Nigeria's presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress has opened a barrage of criticism.

One of the recent criticism of the vice president comes from Tope Fasua, a business man and also a politician.

Tope Fasua has criticised VP Yemi Osinbajo. Photo: Aso Rock villa

Source: Facebook

According to Fasua who recently declared his support for Bola Tinubu, the vice president has done some injustice to the Nigerian system.

In a widely circulated opinion piece, titled, Only God will forgive Osinbajo for these seven cardinal sins, the businessman and politician listed some alleged sins of the VP. However, some people have dismissed his claims as unworthy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Here are the sins he claimed the vice president committed

1. Push for Further Devaluation of the Naira

Fasua accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by orchestrating the devaluation of the naira which in turn affected the lives of Nigerians on the negative side.

He wrote:

'Osinbajo kept turning the knife in the heart of the country – after having seen (or perhaps he became so insular) the sheer economic damage his first intervention had caused in the lives of Nigerians. The first devaluation not only ruined millions of Nigerians, throwing them out of work and business and impoverishing them."

2. Combative Push To Integrate Nigeria’s Economy With Cryptocurrency

Fasua also accused the vice president of trying to force Nigeria to integrate cryptocurrency. According to him, the eventual decline of cryptos is an indication of the sins against the country.

He wrote:

"I ask whether this is the very best our VP and de facto head of our National Economic Council can do for us? Is it about lack of knowledge, ignorance, shallowness or what? Or is he easily carried away by the flash and kleiglights? Because if we married crypto with our ailing economy in February 2021, by now three-quarters of our banks will have gone belly up."

3. Neglect of Nigeria’s Youths and Failure To Rescue Them From the Allure of Fast Money

He also accused Osinbajo of flashing stories of riches in the eyes of Nigerian youths instead of encouraging them to think of how the society can be helped. How factories can be built.

"The idea behind reporting who made a billion dollars and stuff, is meant to drive other youths to get-rich-or-die-trying. As they go into overdrive trying to make money, no one is left to do the real work of nation-building. Where will we find smart teachers from? Or smart medics, smart engineers, architects, accountants, even lawyers like Osinbajo was several decades ago, if the emphasis of our youths, as driven by their vice president, is on who can make the most money? Is the VP not worried that we don’t make or manufacture anything tangible in this country? Should our focus be on how much money we can make as individuals or how we can help our society at this point?

4. Continuous Pursuit of a Wasted Ease-of-Doing-Business Index

He also accused Osinbajo of pursuing irrelevant things that are useless to Nigeria.

He wrote: " I don’t know if VP Osinbajo, like his boss Buhari, does not bother about getting feedback about his policies from the public. For, a few of us had written about this. The World Bank developed something called the Ease of Doing Business Report. In a previous article, I questioned who that index was meant to help, because at least five out of the 10 factors that it measured were totally irrelevant (some will say egregious) for a local businessperson, especially the youths. Those five factors, which I think are nonsense, include; ease of acquiring property (very few businesses need to bother about this before starting up), protection of minority interest (this is farflung in my view), ease of paying taxes (I don’t see how this stops someone from doing business), ease of cross-boarded trade (in this information age, I don’t see how this is central to the growth of local businesses in the main), and resolving insolvency (imagine that someone will be thinking of insolvency when you are starting out in business).

5. Unaccounted for Tradermoni Project

Another sin Fasua accused Osinbajo of having committed is the trader money scheme. According to him, the scheme was only a means getting elected for the second term and not a true economic scheme.

He added:

"Regarding this one, I would like to cut the VP some slack. I believe he was merely doing the job he was sent to do. I’m hoping his office did not come up with the concept. Because even though I am a bit left of the centre in economic leaning and I understand that our people need to be sometimes rescued or incentivised, I have always preached that we should try not to give something for nothing. I would have preferred a social transfer programme that encourages our people to say, pick up trash in the environment for money. Or that they should plant trees. But the Tradermoni and Marketmoni schemes, I understand, were unaccounted for. We have not heard of any repayment and I understand that the government did not get anyone’s data, that it ended up as mere gimmick to win the last elections.

6. Failure To Think About Balancing His Team Along Religious Lines

He also accused the vice president of not balancing his team along religious lines. Here is what he said concerning this:

"Farooq Kperogi, the enfant terrible professor of Nigerian origin based in the U.S.A managed to nail the V.P. on this. I initially ignored the allegations as one of Farooq’s sometimes emotional outbursts. But I then read the article and the allegations were stark. The VP’s office released a pathetic video where all the Muslim staff associated with him – past and present – spoke. I thought that was an overkill. If there was no grievous error, Farooq, in my view, should have been ignored. In fact, it was the video that made me read Farooq. I found out that the VP left it too late. He apparently never thought of the balance of staff in his team."

7. Non-Solidarity With the Kaduna Kidnapped

Fasua also accused the vice president of not showing empathy on over the recent kidnapping of 167 Nigerians by bandits along Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

"The last cardinal sin which Osinbajo has to go down on his knees and beg God for is a live issue. As we speak, there are 167 Nigerians – all of them innocent – with kidnappers. They have made appeals by video, and just recently, a lady r relative is among them gave a very angry statement in which she alleged that they have been left on their own to deal with the kidnappers. The incidence of the train bombing, in my view, is worse than what happened in Chibok, on the back of which the Buhari government rode in in 2015, all the while excoriating Goodluck Jonathan."

Bad news for Tinubu, Osinbajo: Powerful Yoruba leader backs southeast to produce next Nigerian president

Meanwhile, a direct message has been sent to aspirants from the southwest geopolitical zone including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

The message was sent by leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

He said they should forget their presidential ambitions. According to him, it was the turn of the southeast to produce Nigeria’s next president after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.

Source: Legit.ng