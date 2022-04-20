The kidnapping of unsuspecting Nigerians have taken a fresh turn in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria

Some yet to be identified gunmen have invaded the Shadadi community in the Kuje Area council on the early morning of Wednesday, April 20

Residents in the area said the unknown gunmen shot sporadically into the air before breaking into a home and abducted four members of the household

Members of the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday, April 20, were thrown into confusion after some bandits invaded the area and abducted four members of a household.

Daily Trust reports that the gunmen invaded the Shadadi community in the council in the early hours of Wednesday, abducting four family members.

Residents of the community who spoke about the incident said the kidnappers had come in at 1 am and started shooting sporadically into the air.

Four residents of Abuja have been kidnapped from one household. Photo: Abuja City People

Source: Facebook

A family member of the four people who were abducted sid the kidnappers who were about 10 people forced their way into the house after the shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The relative of the victims said the kidnappers also pulled down the window of the burglary in order to gain access into the house.

His words:

“Immediately they entered at about 1 am., they told everybody in the house to lie down with each of them pointing their guns at each member of the family.

“The next thing they did was that they demanded a bag in the house and when one of the family members brought a bag, they rejected it and demanded a particular one."

“The family member went inside the room and brought another bag that they accepted and abducted the husband, one of his daughters, his brother and his sister-in-law."

Continuing, the relative made an appeal to security agencies across the FCT to come to their aid and ensure the safe release of the abductees.

Also speaking, a neighbour of the abductees, Joy Adogo expressed shock over the incident.

While calling for improved security in the area, she said several of the abductors were all over the environment while about 10 were inside the house.

Her words:

“They were numbering about 30 when I saw them going through my window and it was not actually a good experience. My appeal is for the police to step in to ensure their safe release."

18 days after his abduction, Abuja traditional leader regains freedom

After 18 days in captivity, Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi was released from captivity by his abductors.

Shamidozhi had earlier been abducted by some bandits who invaded his residence in the Bukpe community on March 30.

Legit.ng gathered that a ransom of N2.5 million was said to have been paid for the release of Shamidozhi and two other victims of the abduction.

Abductors of Abuja monarch tell family members what to do to raise money for his ransom

Abductors of the Abuja traditional leader, Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, had directed members of his family to sell his house.

The abductors said that proceeds from the house sale should be sent to them as a ransom for the release of the traditional leader.

Family members have also said that the house in which Shamidozhi lives is not even worth N5 million compared to the N20 million demanded by the kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng