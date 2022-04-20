In a bid to get the actual happenings on the Chrisland school matter, the police have invited all pupils of the school involved in the 'act'

This police in another move also made sure their parents were not left out of the interrogation process so as to further ascertain what actually went down

Meanwhile, the pupils, all minors, were said to have engaged in the alleged explicit sexual activity that made thousands of social media users question their upbringing as well as the school’s duty of care

The Lagos state police command has invited for questioning all the pupils of Chrisland Schools involved in the viral child 'immoral act' video.

The Nation reports that their parents were also summoned as were the school teachers in whose custody the children were kept, and members of the school management alleged to have attempted to cover up the act.

Legit.ng learned that on Tuesday evening, April 19, the parties were asked to present themselves at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti as part of the police effort to unearth the truth.

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi promised that the police will ensure that justice prevails. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

A police source said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It is an elaborate investigation.

“Our concern is not just the video. We are interested in knowing how the children learned the acts they displayed? We want to be sure they are not victims of sexual assault because if that is the case, the adults who exposed them to such must face the music.”

The girl in the video has now been said to have an online page where she posts 'immoral' videos.

Tonto Dikeh offers to give N500k to get explicit video of Chrisland girl off internet, seeks more donations

Tonto Dikeh is ready to take action against the people who are bent on spreading the video of Chrisland school pupils who are involved in explicit acts.

The actress made it known that she reached out to someone who could take down the immoral video but the person is demanding a huge amount of money.

She further announced her own donation of N500,000 for the person's charge and called on all concerned bodies and parents to work around it.

Chrisland: Don’t buy phones for your kids until they get to University, Pastor Ibiyeomie says in video

The founder and head pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has waded into the recent Chrisland issue involving minors and how bad parenting could be blamed.

In a sermon reshared by Goldmyne, the clergyman said that no parent should buy their children a phone until the wards get to the university.

I never gave my son a phone

He said that it may be hard, but parents have got to stand their ground. Giving a personal example, he revealed that he stopped his son from using a phone until he got to a higher institution and he values that lesson today.

Source: Legit.ng