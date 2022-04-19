The police in Imo state on Friday, April 22, said it raided an arms factory belonging to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo state.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Imo police command, CSP Mike Abattam, said the raid followed a painstaking investigation by police.

Abattam noted that the incident took place at Uba Umuaka in the Njaba Local Government Area of the state.

12 suspected IPOB/ESN members have been declared wanted as police arrest the group's arms manufacturer. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

He added that the command’s tactical teams, following credible intelligence received on April 4, uncovered the hideout of the proscribed group.

The state's police spokesperson said the members of the group manufacture improvised explosive devices used in attacking police stations and government facilities in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“The police operatives immediately mobilised to the hideout of the terror group and raided the camp. In the course of the raid, one Simeon Onigbo, 50, was arrested.

Twelve other members of the group were also declared wanted by the police

In a different statement, the Force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the police had earlier secured a court order to declare the suspected IPOB members wanted.

They are:

1. Edward Okoye (Stone)

2. Donatus Okeke

3. Onyemazi Ngini

4. Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye

5. Nonso Eboh

6. Chukwuka Onyibor

7. Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu

8. Chuka Ilodigwe

9. Chinedu Nwoye Okoye

10. Nonso Awusionwu Obinna

11. Cosmos Okonkwo and

12. Chukwujekwu Okoye

Adejobi further stated that the suspects aged between 25 and 55 years old are all natives of Isu-Aniocha in Anambra state with heights between 1.5m and 1.7m.

Tension hits Aba commercial city as suspected gunmen attack soldiers

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra had attacked some soldiers on patrol in Aba, Abia state.

The gunmen were said to have launched the attack on the unsuspecting soldiers at about 3 am on Friday, April 8.

Sources said the gunmen attacked a military van used by the Nigerian soldiers for their operation in the location.

FULL LIST: Southeast governors under fire as Nnamdi Kanu's family reveals 8-point demand made to FG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the family members of the detained leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had accused southeast governors of sabotage.

Kanu's younger brother, Emmanuel said the IPOB leader had made an eight-point demand from the federal government when he (Kanu) met with the southeast governors shortly before the raid at the late father's palace.

Speaking on behalf of the Kanu family, Emmanuel sought explanations from the southeast governors over their failure to convey Kanu's demands to the FG as agreed by the parties.

Source: Legit.ng