There is a new development regarding the Chrisland schools scandal, even as the police in the state have begun an investigation

Recent is the school authorities have admitted the misconduct by five of its pupils but denied the allegations

The school management also hinted the pupils aside from the 10-year-old girl, were handed various punishments to serve as a lesson to other pupils

The management of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, has admitted that aside from the 10-year-old female pupil seen in a viral sex video, four other pupils were allegedly involved in the sexual act that occurred during a foreign trip to Dubai, which led to the closure of the schools by Lagos State government.

The school in a statement issued by a member of the school’s Advisory Board, Akin Fadeyi, on Tuesday, April 19, said there was never any time a pregnancy test was conducted on any of the students that attended the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Legit.ng reports.

According to the management, aside from the 10-year-old girl that was suspended, the others were also handed various punishments to serve as a deterrence to others planning to engage in such actions during future excursions.

Chrisland Schools management has admitted to the misconduct by five pupils. Photo credit: Chrisland Schools

Source: Facebook

Management's position

The statement disclosed that 76 students represented the school at the games and that only five including the 10-year-old girl were discovered to have allegedly disregarded the school code of conduct during the trip.

Speaking on the allegation of a pregnancy test carried out on the female pupil, as alleged by the mother of the girl, the school management explained that it only conducted COVID-19 tests on the students when they returned from the said trip in accordance with laid down protocols by the federal government.

The statement reads in part:

“We were, however, compelled to engage with the parents of the remaining students who unfortunately got themselves involved in misconduct, and in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to the parents, we meted out measured reprimands to them to instill a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others. This was also to caution our students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences.

“The disciplinary action was in order not to undermine our cohesive culture as a community of future leaders and committed instructors, but to be assertive in handing down the sort of discipline that seeks to correct and reform our children, when they stray from the path of rectitude.”

Lagos state government shuts down Chrisland schools

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government shut down all Chrisland schools in the state indefinitely.

The development followed a controversy generated over an "immoral act" engaged in by students of the school during a trip to Dubai.

Meanwhile, the government said it is committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho-social support is provided for the students involved.

