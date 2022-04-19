Police authorities in Lagos state have taken the bold step by inviting over all the parties involved in the alleged sex scandal of a ten-year-old pupil of Chrisland Schools

The police spokesperson on Tuesday disclosed the school's head teacher, parents and others have been directed to report to the state criminal investigation department for further probing

Meanwhile, amidst the shutting down of the school by the state government, and the police intervention, the mother of the pupil is maintaining her daughter was drugged and abused

The Lagos state police command has invited all parties involved in the alleged 'abuse' of a 10-year-old primary six pupil of Chrisland Schools located in the Victoria Garden City area of the state.

The Punch reports that the Lagos police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, April 19, said that all parties involved in the matter have been directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, today.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi assured that the police will not only identify the culprits but also ensure that justice prevails. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Giving an update on the matter, Hundeyin said:

“All the parties involved have been invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti today to give a written statement and further questioning will be done.”

The parties involved include the school’s head teacher, G.I. Azike; and the parents of the female pupil who alleged that their daughter was wrongfully abused during the school’s participation in the World School Games at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Though the school management said the female pupil was among 76 pupils that represented the school at the Dubai event, which was held between March 8 and 14, 2022, it said the allegation of an 'immoral act' was false.

Lagos state govt shuts down Chrisland schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that following the reported controversy over an “immoral act” committed by students of Chrisland Schools during a trip to Dubai, the Lagos state government has shut down the school indefinitely.

The shutdown notice was contained in a press statement on Monday.

