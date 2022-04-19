Earlier, Chrisland school suspended a female student for taking part in a 'truth or dare' game with other students while representing the school in the World School Games in Dubai

This news was received with mixed reactions as more details begin to unfold in the polity and the police have waded into the matter

The Lagos state commissioner of police in a statement disclosed the command has begun an investigation into the matter with a view to discovering the true incident

The Lagos state police command on Monday, April 19, said it had begun an investigation into the alleged viral sexual video purportedly depicting students of Chrisland School, Lagos.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundey, disclosed in a statement that the commissioner of police in the state, CP Abiodun Alabi, ordered the investigation.

The police statement

Hundey quoted the police boss as saying that the investigation would establish the identities of the players in the video, the true incident in the video, and the geographical location of the incident.

Part of the statement reads:

“For a holistic and unbiased investigation, the Command shall be working with relevant ministries, departments, agencies and non-governmental organisations.”

The investigation will also cover the alleged threat to life against a student of the school and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.

Lagos state govt shuts down Chrisland schools

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that following the reported controversy over an “immoral act” committed by students of Chrisland Schools during a trip to Dubai, the Lagos state government has shut down the school indefinitely.

The shutdown notice was contained in a press statement on Monday.

