Bandits rode into the Plateau communities in over 70 motorcycles, shooting sporadically and burning properties

Reports have it that 106 corpses have been buried so far while the affected communities continue to recover the bodies of those who are still missing

Some of the victims are currently receiving treatment at the hospital while hundreds have been rendered homeless

Kanam LGA, Plateau - No fewer than 106 persons have so far been buried following the attacks on communities in Plateau state.

This was disclosed by the chairman of Kanam local government area of Plateau state, Dayabu Garga, Channels TV reports.

In the wake of the attacks, Governor Simon Lalong mandated security operatives to go after the fleeing terrorists. Photo credit: @LalongBako

Source: Twitter

Giving an update about the renewed violence in some parts of the north-central state, Garga said:

“I was present on Monday morning where we did mass burial of 106 killed and we are still picking more dead bodies in the farmlands."

According to the chairman, more than 16 people are hospitalised and hundreds of people have been rendered homeless, thereby increasing the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Some terrorists, numbering about 70 on motorcycles, attacked 10 villages in the local government area on Sunday, April 10, killing inhabitants at random.

The 10 villages attacked in Garga include Kukawa, Gyanbawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji, and Dadin Kowa.

The people need more security

Lamenting the recent attacks, Garga called for more protection for the people.

The council boss told Nigerian Tribune that officials of the local government, alongside hunters and vigilante groups, were still combing surrounding bushes and making concerted efforts to recover the bodies of those who are still missing.

Garga disclosed that more security operatives have been deployed and have taken over the affected communities and villages.

He added that those whose houses were not razed by the terrorists have returned while those who were not that lucky were currently taking refuge at Garga community.

Lawmaker visits Kanam LGA

Meanwhile, the member representing Pankshin Kanke Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State in the National Assembly, Honourable Yusuf Gagdi, paid a courtesy call on the chairman of Kanam LGA on Thursday, April 14.

According to him, a military base would soon be established in strategic areas, particularly in Kanam local government which shares boundaries with other states.

Gunmen abduct wife, daughter of Plateau commissioner

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Saturday, April 9, gunmen invaded the residence of Plateau state commissioner of environment, Usman Bamaiyi, abducting his wife and daughter.

The spokesperson of the Plateau state police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed the incident.

Gabriel said men of the Command were already on the trail of the abductors to ensure the safe rescue and release of the victims.

