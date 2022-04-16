The Lekki Concession Company has announced the postponement of toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

The announcement by the company followed agitation by Lagos residents and other Nigerians over the plan by the government to resume tolling at the location

According to the company, series of consultations and recommendations from key stakeholders is one of the major reason for the postponement

Expected to resume collection of tolls at the Ikoyi Link Bridge on Saturday, April 15, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited, operators have taken a decision.

The company's managing director, Yomi Omomuwasan, has announced the postponement of toll collection at the link bridge.

Daily Trust reports that Omomuwasan's announcement followed consultations with stakeholders in Eti-Osa, Lekki area.

It was gathered the re-opening of the tolling system had gathered several controversies with many Nigerians stating that after the October 20, 2020,#EndSARS protest and incident at the location, the Lagos government should never think of resuming activities there.

According to these Nigerians, the sacrifices made by young people and the bloodletting at the Lekki Toll Gate area should be a sacrifice rendered by citizens.

In addition, stakeholders in the area including the Residents’ Associations, Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders, professional bodies as well as the Lagos state government and residents also advised against the decision to resume toll collection.

They said the reopening should be suspended pending when all issues relating to the reopening are addressed.

But Omomuwasan in the statement said a new date for the re-opening of the toll gate would be announced soon.

The statement added that the decision to postpone toll was taken in a bid to address concerns and arrive at a mutually favourable resolution of all issues.

His words:

“As a responsible organization, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation."

"The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza.”

