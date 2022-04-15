The Delta state government has approved over 30 kilometres of road projects as part of its urbanisation agenda

The government also vowed to finish strong as the 2023 general elections draw near and the administration winds down

The spokesman for the government, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, said the roads cuts across eight agrarian communities

Asaba - As part of measures aimed at urbanising some communities in the three senatorial districts in Delta, the state executive council, presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, recently approved the construction and rehabilitation of more than 30 kilometres of road projects.

The commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who briefed journalists shortly after an exco meeting, listed some of the road projects to include 2.05km Kokodiagbene road in Warri South West; 10.85km Ute-Okpu/Ute-Enugu road in Ika North East and 1.5km Ovie Palace road in Mosogar, Ethiope West.

Mr. Aniagwu listed other road projects to include Etua -Oliogo and Etua Etiti roads in Ndokwa West; 4.9km Aviara - Bethel road in Isoko South; 1.2km Abi-Ezionum road and 12km internal roads in Uwheru, Ughelli North which, he said, cuts across eight agrarian communities.

He said:

"We are still continuing with approval of projects, not just to enable us finish strong, but also, to reach several rural communities and urbanise them.

"At today's exco, we have approved the construction of Ute-Okpu/Ute-Enugu road in Ika North East Local Government Area. It is about 10.85kms.

"This was a road awarded sometimes in 2010 during the time of late Hon. Sam Obi, but was abandoned over time and was later repudiated.''

According to him, exco also, approved the construction of a landing jetty at kolofiagbene in Bomadi, adding that exco equally approved the construction of new office accommodation for the state civil service commission.

He stated that exco approved the appointment of a financial adviser on a proposal which, according to him, is requesting the state government to be part of the establishment of a manufacturing facility that would be responsible for the coalition and production of nails.

The commissioner disclosed that there is a factory sited at somewhere in Isele-Azagba, which has been in the business of producing nails, pointing out that the company wants to take advantage of the Free Trade Zone in Kwale.

He added:

''We are also considering that if it scales through, we would not hesitate to participate under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

"So, we have approved a financial adviser to advise the government on the viability of this particular investment."

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa lists ways to reduce road crashes in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that reducing road crashes in Nigeria should be treated as a national emergency to prevent people from dying from avoidable road accidents.

Okowa made the disclosure at the 2021 Road Marshal Assistant Drivers Basic Course Passing Out Parade held at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School, Owa-Alero, Ika North East local government area of the state.

He said his administration was proud to have made modest contributions to road safety in Nigeria and called for a national emergency to reduce road crashes in the country.

Delta state govt to sustain partnership with FRSC on safe roads

In a related development, Governor Okowa has stated that his administration would sustain its partnership with the FRSC to ensure safety on roads in the state.

Okowa stated this at a joint media briefing he held at Government House, Asaba, with the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, on traffic management in the state recently.

On his part, Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for his administration's robust collaboration with the FRSC in its operations in the state in the last six years.

