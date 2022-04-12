Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has listed ways in which Nigeria can record a massive reduction in road crashes

The Delta state governor made this known while speaking at an event organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps

Governor Okowa's passion for safe roads made him build an FRSC training school in Ika North East local government area of Delta state

Owa-Alero - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said that reducing road crashes in Nigeria should be treated as a national emergency to prevent people from dying from avoidable road accidents.

Okowa made the disclosure at the 2021 Road Marshal Assistant Drivers Basic Course Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School, Owa-Alero, Ika North East local government area of the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the parade ground of the FRSC Training School in Owa-Alero. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

He said his administration was proud to have made modest contributions to road safety in Nigeria and called for a national emergency to reduce road crashes in the country.

He said the latest figures from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) suggest a decline in the number of road accidents as of the second quarter of 2021.

According to the NBS, road accidents fell marginally from 3,301 in the first quarter of 2021 to 3,185 in the second quarter, representing a decrease of 3.51 percent.

Okowa noted that:

"The report also indicated that commercial vehicles accounted for 64.92 percent of the total vehicles involved.

"From all indications, speed violation, wrongful overtaking, and dangerous overtaking are some of the major causes of road accidents in the country.

"It is my considered view that the issue of road safety should be treated as a national emergency. There are just too many people dying from avoidable road accidents.

"I believe that as a first step to drastically reduce the number of accidents on our roads, public enlightenment is crucial.

"I dare say that most drivers on our roads, commercial and private, are not conversant with road signs and safe driving habits.

"It is going to take more than sanctions to curb the indiscipline and recklessness on our roads and our approach should be proactive."

He said using handphones while driving, failure to observe road signs/streetlights, poorly maintained vehicles, overspeeding, and driving while intoxicated were some of the bad habits among drivers that cause road crashes.

He added:

"The FRSC must, as a matter of exigency, educate Nigerians continually and continuously on the meaning of road signs, the importance of observing them, and the need for them to regularly service and maintain their vehicles.''

Delta state govt to sustain partnership with FRSC on safe roads

In a related development, Governor Okowa has stated that his administration would sustain its partnership with the FRSC to ensure safety on roads in the state.

Okowa stated this at a joint media briefing he held at Government House, Asaba, with the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, on traffic management in the state recently.

On his part, Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for his administration's robust collaboration with the FRSC in its operations in the state in the last six years.

Governor Okowa donates five armoured carriers to Army, Police

Meanwhile, the Delta government recently handed over five armoured personnel carriers to the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army and the state police command to strengthen their operations.

Presenting the armoured vehicles shortly after a state security council meeting held at Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa said three of the security vehicles were for the army while two were for the police.

He expressed appreciation to the various security commands in Delta for the work that they have been doing to consolidate peace and security in the state.

