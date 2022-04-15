Bola Tinubu and his wife Oluremi have felicitated with Christians as they mark this year's Easter celebration

The APC chieftains said though our religions may be different, we are one family and serve one God

Tinubu also pointed out that as Christians are commemorating the sacrificial death of Christ, Muslims are also observing the Holy Month of Ramadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has urged Christians across Nigeria and the world to imbibe Christ’s life of service as they mark Good Friday ahead of Easter celebrations.

In a goodwill message from Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigerians were advised to apply godly principles in their daily conduct, The Nation reports.

Tinubu advised Nigerians to remember their sacred duty to uphold the dignity of every human being. Photo credit: @officialasiwajubat

Source: Facebook

The APC chieftains also called on nationals to remember two important things as they mark this year's Easter - those who have been displaced and the duty to uphold the dignity of every man.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“As we celebrate Jesus’ sacrifice this day, let us remember the millions of people who have been displaced by violent conflict and attack in our own nation.

“On this Good Friday, let us remember our sacred duty to uphold the dignity of every human being. Let all who suffer be close to our hearts and become our brothers and sisters."

We serve one God

Tinubu and his wife reminded Nigerians that we are one family in spite of our different religions, This Day reports.

“This year has brought together the sacred days of two of the great Abrahamic religions. As Christians commemorate the sacrificial death of Christ, Muslims observe the Holy Month of Ramadan. In this, we are reminded that we Nigerians may be of different religions, yet we are of one family. We serve but one God."

Easter: Buhari sends message to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Christians as they mark this year's Easter celebration

According to Buhari, the message of Easter reminds Nigerians of the power of divine love, faith, and redemption as a nation.

He said this year's celebration is very unique for adherents of the two great faiths as it culminated the 40-day season of Lent for Christians and halfway into the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng