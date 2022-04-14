The Federal Government has said it is targeting to hold a national census on April 2023 after the general election, slated for February and March 2023

The National Population Commission is to conduct a Pilot Census in June after political parties’ primary elections

The Director-General of the Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, made the disclosure at the end of the Council of State meeting

The National Council of State has okayed the national population census for April 2023 after the general elections.

Director-General of National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa-Kwarra, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Council of State presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, April 14.

Isa-Kwarra also said the NPC would be conducting a pilot census from June 2022 after political parties must have concluded their pre-general elections activities.

The Council of State has approved April 2023 for the national census.

Source: Facebook

The NPC boss, who recalled the last census exercise held in 2006, disclosed that the commission will deploy high technology for the exercise.

He said through census data is generated for planning, noting that the data currently being used are mere projections and obsolete.

Isa-Kwarra said:

“It is very crucial because I have highlighted that the census is a very important exercise for the nation.

“Because through census we generate the data that we use for policy making, for planning, for development, by the three tiers of government, and the private sector, they all need this.

“So census data is very crucial, very important. Because, the data we’ve been using are just projections, estimation. And are sort of obsolete, we need the actual census data to use for our planning."

Members of the council

The Council of State is an organ of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibility of advising the executive on policy-making matters.

Members of the council include President Vice President, past presidents, Senate President, House of Reps Speaker Chief Justice of Nigeria, serving and past.

Others are Attorney General of the Federation, all State Governors and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

