The proposed 2022 budget was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 7, at the National Assembly

Titled Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability, the president said his administration is focused on inclusive development

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president said the National Assembly would work to make sure the budget is passed before the end of 2021

The president of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians at large that the 2022 budget will be passed by the National Assembly before the end of 2021.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget by President Buhari, the Senate president said the National Assembly is totally committed to ensuring that the 2022 Appropriation Bill is passed to law by the end of the year.

Senator Lawan promises to maintain a January to December budget cycle. Photo: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

Why the National Assembly will Maintain a Sustainable Budget Cycle

Punch reports that the president of the Senate during his speech recalled that the present National Assembly had promised to work to ensuring Nigeria returns to a January to December budget cycle.

Noting that the promise was fulfilled with the 2021 and 2021 budgets, Lawan commended the president for an early presentation of the 2022 budget.

He said maintaining an already existing approach of an annual budget cycle, his colleagues would work together to ensure the bill is passed as soon as possible.

A statement by the special assistant to President Buhari on media, Femi Adesina, said the 2022 budget was designed to build on the achievements of previous budgets.

Adesina also said that the budget will deliver on President Buhari's administration goals and aspirations which would be reflected in the soon-to-be-launched National Development Plan of 2021 to 2025.

He also said that the grim realities of COVID-19 and its lethal variants are still upon the nation and the world as a whole.

The statement said:

"From President to Pauper, the virus does not discriminate." This is why our country still maintains its COVID -19 guidelines and protocols in place to protect its citizens and stop the spread of this disease."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the 2022 budget to the joint National Assembly members.

The theme of the Proposed 2022 Budget

The president speaking during the presentation said the budget would help his administration improve on its effort to develop the nation.

He also said his administration has been steady on its infrastructural drive and aims at investing in critical infrastructure, strengthening infrastructure, reducing poverty, among others.

In his speech, President Buhari themed the 2022 budget as the "Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability.

The president said that his administration would continue to ensure development across regions and states in Nigeria.

In other news, the Nigerian government on Thursday, October 7, said that a total of N5.80 trillion was spent to attend to various provisions of the 2021 budget.

According to FG, this particular expenditure translates to all the budget implementation done in the first six months of 2021.

It also noted that only N2.13 trillion out of the total budget came from revenue generated by the federal government.

