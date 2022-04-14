Some major stories in mainstream Nigerian news media over the week were those on the worrisome death of Gospel Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu and what she allegedly went through in what a lot of persons have called an abusive marriage.

After Osinachi’s Death, Neighbours Speak on Late Gospel Singer’s Marital Woes

Since the demise of Osinachi Nwachukwu, the gospel singer known for her collaborative hit track ‘Ekwueme’, there have been allegations that the singer was a victim of domestic violence.

Stories on Osinachi's marital travails trended most over the week

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Osinachi’s death, Mama Sarah, the house help of the family told journalists that she had been working for the family for close to a year, but only visits the house three times a week to help with chores.

Lagos Armed Robbers Killed His Father When He Was 12, Moved to US at 15, Becomes a Billionaire Before 40

Tope Awotono who lost his father in the hands of armed robbers in the bustling city of Lagos has now been confirmed a billionaire by Forbes.

The young Awotona was said to have witnessed the killing of his father when the criminals wanted to hijack their car.

Bandits Shoot Miyetti Allah Chairman Dead in Abuja

Suspected bandits have invaded Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja and shot dead the chairman of the Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) of the council, Adamu Aliyu.

Adamu Aliyu was said to have been killed alongside four others near Daku village in Dobi ward of the council on Thursday, April 7.

Does NIN Has Expiry Date? Check Out All the Questions and Answers You Need To Urgently Know

As many Nigerians continue to grapple with the barring of the sim cards on the order of the federal government, many people have been asking different questions but unfortunately, there are few answers available.

In this report, Legit.ng brought to your all the necessary answers you need to know concerning your NIN Number (National Identification Number).

3 Key Southwest States Osinbajo Will Likely Lose if He Becomes APC Candidate

Reverberations trailed the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

This has however shown that there would be a titanic showdown during the primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as it selects its presidential candidate.

FG Vows to Ensure Late Gospel Singer Osinachi Gets Justice

The federal government has vowed that gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died as a result of unreported serial domestic violence meted out to her by her husband, will get justice even in death.

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen said this in a statement she personally signed and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 11.

I’m Not Responsible for My Wife's Death, Osinachi’s Husband Speaks, Reveals How Gospel Singer Died

Pastor Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel artist, Osinachi, had reportedly told police investigators that he is not responsible for the death of his wife.

Nwachukwu denied allegations of battery, assault and other domestic violence levied against him by family members and close associates of the popular artist.

