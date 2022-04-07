Forbes has profiles Nigeria's Tope Awotono as one of the most successful African-American tech entrepreneur in the world

According to reports, the 40-year-old lost his father in the hands of daredevil armed robbers in Lagos state

Tope Awotono who lost his father in the hands of armed robbers in the bustling city of Lagos has now been confirmed a billionaire by Forbes.

The young Awotona was said to have witnessed the killing of his father when the criminals wanted to hijack their car.

The 40-year-old Awotona is the founder and chief executive of $3 billion worth Calendly, a meeting scheduling platform.

Awotono who lost his father when he was 12. Photo: Forbes.

Source: UGC

According to the magazine, Awotona was born in Lagos, Nigeria, into a middle-class family. His father was a microbiologist and entrepreneur; his mother worked at the Central Bank in Lagos.

In 1996, when he was 15, he moved with his family to Atlanta. He studied computer science at the University of Georgia, then switched to business and management information.

According to David Cummings, founder of Atlanta Ventures, which led a $550,000 seed investment in Calendly seven years ago, Tope could be the most successful African-American tech entrepreneur of his generation.

