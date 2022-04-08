The Kogi government has advised residents in the state to shun cow meat for the next one week after the mysterious deaths of the animals

An official of the state government said an investigation has commenced on the incident to ascertain its root cause

Agricultural experts say the cows must have eaten grasses treated with herbicides while calling for an autopsy from the stomach contents of the butchered cattle

Lokoja - Residents of Kogi were on Thursday, April 8 advised to shun cow meat for at least one week as 20 cows died mysteriously in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Kogi government through the director of veterinary services in the state's ministry of agriculture, Salau Tarawa, said there is the possibility that the cows ingested poisonous substances while grazing.

The Bello-led government in Kogi state said an investigation into the incident has already commenced. Photo credit: @LugardHouse

Source: Twitter

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tarawa said beef from some of the cows were already in Lokoja markets but had been recalled.

He lamented that some of the cows had already been taken to markets in other parts of the state for sale to members of the public.

According to him, the ministry was collaborating with security agencies to bring the herders to question.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the permanent secretary of the ministry, Malam Sani Abdulganiyu, urged members of the public to cooperate with the ministry to address the situation without compromising their health.

How Kogi govt banned consumption of cow meat in 2020

The Cable newspaper reports that the development comes almost two years after a similar incident in Lokoja.

Twelve cows were said to have died mysteriously in April 2020, after which the state government banned the consumption of beef for 48 hours.

Source: Legit.ng