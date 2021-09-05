President Muhammadu Buhari has taken strong action towards achieving food security across the country

The Nigerian leader approved the setting up of integrated farm estates in all senatorial districts on Sunday, September 5

Paul Ikonne, the Executive Secretary of National Agricultural Land Development Authority made the disclosure

Abuja - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the setting up of integrated farm estates in all 108 senatorial districts nationwide.

Buhari has already instructed the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to create the farm estates, The Punch reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of integrated farm estates across the country’s

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the new scheme is aimed at engaging youths to achieve food security in the shortest possible time.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The executive secretary of the NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, according to The Nation, revealed this after a meeting with the Nigerian leader at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, the Kogi state government donated 700 hectares of land, while Ogun State government's 100 hectares of land has already been cleared.

While explaining that, the president was committed to ensuring that Nigeria achieves food security, Ikonne called on state governors to key into the establishment of farm estates.

Why Nigerians are hungry despite massive food production – Ex-minister gives reasons

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari's former minister of agriculture and rural development gave reasons why many Nigerians continue to go to bed hungry every night.

According to Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Nigerians still sleep with hunger even though the country produces enough food to eat because of poverty.

He disclosed this while speaking at the recently concluded Feed Nigeria Summit in Abuja, said this happen because they did not have enough money to buy the food.

Buhari says he is surprised that large percentage of land in Nigeria has not been used for farming

Meanwhile, Buhari stated that he was surprised to hear that only 2.5 % of arable lands in the country are being cultivated.

The president made the statement on Tuesday, July 20, at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, according to a Facebook post from his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Buhari disclosed that it was the presidential economic advisory council that informed him that only a small percentage of the land in the country had been used for farming.

Source: Legit.ng