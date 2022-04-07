Barrister Inibehe Effiong had raised a serious allegation against Mr. Gamaliel Onyeka Onyemaobi and his wife Mrs. Shullam Francisca C. A. Onyemaobi

The activist claimed that the couple are trying to forcefully take away a set of twins from their surrogate and biological mother

In reaction, the American couple have presented their side of the argument, insisting that they stood by the terms of their agreement with the surrogate mother

Gamaliel Onyeka Onyemaobi and his wife Mrs. Shullam Francisca C. A. Onyemaobi were accused of coming to Nigeria to forcefully and illegally seize a set of twins (males) from their genetic, biological and surrogate mother, Ms. Gift Chinyere Solomon.

The allegation was raised by human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong in a lenghty post on his Facebook page. According to the Effiong who also represents the alleged victim, Ms. Gift Chinyere Solomon, the couple have employed the services of INTERPOL and Nigeria police to hunt down his client.

Mr. Gamaliel Onyeka Onyemaobi and his wife Mrs. Shullam Francisca C. A. Onyemaobi claims they are battling t recover their babies from their surrogate mother. Photo: Inibehe Effiong/Onyemaobi

However, in efforts to get their own part, Legit.ng contacted Mr. Gamaliel Onyeka Onyemaobi and his wife Mrs. Shullam Francisca C. A. Onyemaobi.

Responding to the allegation in an email forwarded to Legit.ng, the couple said the surrogate mother denied them access to their babies, claiming that the babies were forced out at 8 month.

Effiong's allegations

1. That the couple who are dual citizens of Nigeria and the United States of America (USA), would secure American Visa for her and ensure that she travels to the USA where they would sponsor her in a Nursing programme in a school in the USA;

2. That they will pay for her parents’ urgently needed surgeries; and

3. That they will fully cater for her personal, antenatal and postnatal needs and other essential and ancillary needs.

Following the acceptance of the above conditions by Mr. and Mrs. Onyemaobi, our client was admitted at a fertility clinic in Lagos State in the month of February 2021 where she successfully underwent the process of traditional surrogacy resulting in her pregnancy and eventual delivery of a set of male twins named Chukwuemeka and Chinonso.

The said sum of money was not, and could not have been sufficient to cater for the expensive antenatal and postnatal medical and related needs of our client and the set of twins. All efforts by our client to get the couple to keep to the promises they made to her proved abortive. Apart from processing an international passport for our client, the couple also reneged on their promise to take our client to the USA and sponsor her in a Nursing programme

Part of the couple's rebuttal

"Chinyere Solomon Chukwunonso Okoye Smiley has, since May 2021, denied us access to our babies. Our babies were due last October. Chinyere Solomon and Chukwunonso Okoye forced out the babies at the 8th month. A gross violation of surrogacy - criminal tampering and endangering the babies implanted in her for natural incubation. Transfering the babies from natural incubation to artificial incubator for no medical or expeditious reasons breaks the contract of 9 months natural incubation or gestation to 8 months gestation.

"The legal and contractual implication of these babies spending another 30 days or more in an incubator means that Gift Chinyere stopped being our surrogate mother at month eight and handed over the surrogacy role to an artificial machine incubator to complete the surrogacy contract job. Hence, based on the immutable contract and tort law, Gift legally ceased to be our surrogate mother after handing her contracted position to an incubator.

"Since the incubator in the hospital completed the job which Gift Chinyere Solomon was employed to finish, the twin was born by the incubator. Hence, Chinyere Gift Solomon contractually and legally cannot have legal rights to be treated as a surrogate mother since she broke every part of the contract and relieved herself of the entire surrogacy contract and lost her surrogacy motherhood when she forced the babies out premature in the 8th month and handed her whole job over to a mere machine, which finished the job.

"Why would Gift Chinyere Solomon demand pay for a job completed by an incubator machine in the hospital and renegades with our biological children that are not even hers? Has she been no longer their surrogate mother since the last September?

"Companies still put people on the payroll after letting robots perform their jobs. How can Gift Chinyere Solomon claim surrogate mothers over twin babies incubated from premature to maturity? Meanwhile her Cervix was stitched tight to prevent her from miscarriage, how in the world did she have our babies prematurely? We demand an explanation.

Going further, the couple claimed they never had an agreement to sponsor her to nursing school in America. The couple said they had already trained Chinyere in the polytechnic.

"What does she need Nursing degree for and why would we agree to such? There is no possibility or proof of any oral or written agreement about Chinyere Gift going to America or paying for nursing School in America after we have just finished paying for five years of HND for her!"

We are ready to appear on any national television or take any interview. We challenge the fake baby lawyer to bring shred proof of his fake news.

The couple speaks on the implantation process

"My wife and I joined Chinyere Solomon Gift at the fertility hospital. We signed our portions of the surrogacy documents, and the hospital started its work. The hospital gave my wife and I a room where they could extract my spe*m and the eggs needed for the surrogacy process to commence."

Police and INTERPOL connection

"We had no choice but to tell America that their babies had gone missing, and providing all overwhelming evidence, America helped with resources to recover their babies. The matter was officially lodged with I.G. office, and the I.G , saw the seriousness of the crime and handed it over to Interpol, who now handles the case with the highest professionalism, the Interpol again requested evidence.

"We provided all court-admissible evidence, and the investigation started. It took them two months to dig out the whole truth and now invited the child abductor and extortioner to prove her innocence or face the national and international code of justice."

Allegation against Chinyere

"Promise Uguru asks Chinyere Solomon to hold my twin babies until I build her a house in Nigeria and give USD 30,000. 00 to find an apartment in Los Angeles where she's living in a Ghetto after living with us for 18 years in the U.S, and refusing to go back to Nigeria. Promise hit her hands on the table and vowed that she would destroy my marriage and family unless we let her live and die in our house or pay USD 30,000 for a Los Angeles apartment and house in Nigeria.

"Ngozi Solomon, Chinyere Solomon, and Chukwunonso Okoye Smiley say that unless we pay them USD 150,000, get them two U.S. visas and send them to the U.S. for a nursing school over their dead bodies will we get our children again. Chinyere Solomon even has a relative, a naval seaman living in Lagos, who sent her voice mail threats and demands."

On education

"We trained Chinyere up to HND in Computer Science, and her sister Joy chose to earn only N.D.As I am writing, the one-year rent we paid for the family in Ogbo Hill Aba is still running.) We order clothes and gadgets for Chinyere and her family. Every time we come to Nigeria, we bought .99 percent of all she's wearing. (We have canceled checks, bank transfer history, and other proofs of these facts). We opened a shop for her mother Ngozi Solomon and started a lace materials business for her at Aba. Her shop is at Asa Road. ABA."

