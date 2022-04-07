Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, recently caused a buzz online after he gave marriage advice to ladies

The movie star noted that marriage and being a mother no longer validates a woman as he advised them to follow their hearts

RMD’s advice came amidst news of actress Nkechi Blessing’s broken relationship and fans have reacted to it

Popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, was recently captured on video giving marriage advice to young ladies.

It is no longer news that new generation marriages are no longer what they used to be and the movie veteran gave some insight on the topic to fans.

In the video, RMD noted that the days when women’s existence was validated by marriage or motherhood had passed.

RMD faces backlash as he gives ladies marriage advice.

According to him, a lady should go after her own heart, even if that means becoming a mother or doing something else.

In his words:

“The time that marriage used to define a woman has passed. The time that being a mother defines the woman has passed. If it’s a mother that you want to be, go ahead and be the mother.”

This is coming not long after Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s broken relationship became a trending topic on social media.

Internet users react to RMD's advice

RMD’s advice caused a stir on social media and raised backlash from some people who felt he was wrong. Read some comments below:

Sahagram3xam:

“Old age or celebrity status doesn't validate sense.... What RMD just said is what we call ozwur reasoning for dix side.... Naah old age dey worry RMD.”

C_superseazon:

“Wisdom…preach sir.”

Desmond_odolokor:

“Lol even those we are looking up to as role models have nothing reasonable to teach us, how do you mean do whatever you wishes in marriage? Ahh omor if everything in Nigeria is not working does it mean we can’t think properly as what to say and what not to say, with this kind of words from uncle RMD expect more problems in marriages and relationships.”

Sheisifu:

“RMD forever ❤️. This advise came in time for me.”

Emmalekay01:

“Of what use is marriage???”

Ciroagobe:

“We the black race are the only Race that think like this now. And what this is doing is breaking down the family structure that we need to control resources.”

Ridwandaud2:

“It's not really about 'marriage defining a woman or being a mother defining a woman' women have rolls to play in modifying the set up of societies. I totally disagree with RMD on this.”

RMD and wife mark 21st wedding anniversary

To celebrate his 21st wedding anniversary, actor RMD shared a throwback photo on his Instagram page. The actor stood behind his wife who was heavily pregnant with one of their children.

RMD noted that his wife does not like the photo because of the way she looked due to her pregnancy.

The film star then shared how his wife decided to let go of her fame for him. RMD added that his wife said one popular person was enough in the family.

Source: Legit.ng