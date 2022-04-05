Telecommunication Operators will comply with the recent directive of the government to bar outgoing calls of subscribers yet to link their NIN

The association made this known in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and head of operations, Gbolahan Awonuga

Recall that the deadline handed Nigerians to link their NIN to their SIMs ended on March 31, after about eight postponements

Millions of Nigerians risk disconnection as the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria have agreed to comply with the government’s directive to bar outgoing calls of subscribers who were yet to link their National Identification Number with their SIM.

Legit.ng reports that the association made the disclosure on Tuesday, April 5, in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, and head of operations, Gbolahan Awonuga.

According to Adebayo, members of the association received a formal directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to bar outgoing calls on lines that are not in compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy.

He was also quoted by The Guardian saying:

“Our members are committed to complying with the instructions and call on telecommunication subscribers who have not obtained or linked their NIN to their SIMs, to do so at any of the designated centers.”

FG finally bars 72 million Nigerians from making calls

This development is coming after the federal government issued a directive to telecommunication companies to bar over 72.77 million active subscribers from making calls on their SIMs.

The FG had on Monday, April 4, ordered telecommunications companies to enforce compliance with its National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module policy.

It asked the companies to restrict all outgoing calls on all unlinked lines as the deadline for the verification expired on March 31.

Again, federal government extends ongoing NIN-SIM linkage deadline

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the deadline for the ongoing NIN and SIM verification exercise was extended by “a few days”.

The federal government extended the deadline which was meant to end on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, announced the latest extension in a statement jointly signed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

