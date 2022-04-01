Citizens and legal residents have been urged to use the next few days to ensure they complete the linkage of their SIM and NIN

The federal government made the urgent appeal following the expiration of the approved extension of the NIN-SIM linkage

According to Isa Pantami, the minister of communications the ongoing exercise was expected to end on March 31

The deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) verification exercise has been extended by “a few days”.

The Cable reported that the federal government extended the deadline which was meant to end on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy has urged citizens and legal residents to ensure they complete the NIN-SIM linkage. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy announced the latest extension in a statement jointly signed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In light of the recent development, Pantami further directed that the NIMC offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days, Daily Trust added.

While thanking those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage, Prof Pantami urged citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the exercise.

Over 120m mobile subscribers risk disconnection as SIM-NIN deadline ends

Legit.ng previously reported that findings revealed no fewer than 120 million subscribers are yet to enrol at press time.

The federal government’s extension granted to telecom subscribers across the country after the earlier deadline had elapsed.

It is uncertain if FG will grant any extension as calls were made to the spokesman of the NIMC, and the director of public affairs at NIMC.

FG says 180 million telephone lines linked with NIN

In a related development, the executive vice-chairman of the NCC Prof Umar Danbatta, has revealed the number of telephone lines now linked with the NIN.

According to him, over 180 million telephone lines are now linked. He disclosed on Tuesday, October 5, The Nation newspaper reports.

He said this following the capturing of over 60 million Nigerians by the NIMC in the NIN database.

NIN-SIM linkage: Criminals in trouble as Buhari gives security agencies access to subscribers’ details

Meanwhile, some security agencies have been given access to the database of the NIMC in the course of carrying out their duties effectively.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval to enhance security as it would help operatives to go after kidnappers and other criminals.

The minister of communications and digital economy, confirming the development said the approval has been conveyed to the relevant security agencies.

