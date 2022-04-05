This is one news that would stun many, as the best man of a groom stole the wedding gifts that belonged to the bride

The ugly incident occurred in the Gaida area of Kumbotso LGA of Kano state, as the gift was said to be valued at N500,000

Meanwhile, the suspect who was nabbed by the vigilante commander of the area is under serious investigation and would be handed over to the police

A groom’s best man in the Gaida area of Kumbotso LGA of Kano state has stolen wedding gifts belonging to the bride worth N500,000.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened a week after the wedding as the suspect was in possession of the house keys of the couple.

Speaking on the incident, the vigilante commander of Gaida, Shekarau Ali, said the groom reported the case and they arrested the suspect after an investigation.

What happened

According to him, the suspect got the keys from the relatives of the bride with the claim that he was going to hand them over to the groom.

He added that they are investigating him and will subsequently hand him over to the police.

The confession

Meanwhile, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying it was the devil that made him betray his friend and pleaded forgiveness.

However, the suspect said he contributed to the wedding by spending more than N400,000 on the groom.

