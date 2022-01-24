A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has kicked against the frequent sit-at-home in the southeast

Dokubo also berated Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, over the continued sit-at-home order across the southeast

The former warlord predicted that Igbos would soon rise up against the continued sit-at-home order in their domain

Facebook Live - The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF) Asari Dokubo has tackled the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over the sit-at-home order in the southeast.

Speaking during a on Sunday, January 23, Dokubo berated IPOB for compelling southeast residents to stay indoors whenever Kanu is arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

His words:

“Fellow Biafrans, I have to come to you because of the crisis and the tragedy of genocidal proportion that’s enveloping Igboland, and any Igbo man that’s supporting this is evil. I want to clearly state that I have Igbo blood flowing in my veins.

“I have enough dose of Igbo blood flowing in my veins, and I have never denied it. Every part of my family have Igbo blood flowing in their veins. So I am a stakeholder in Igboland, I can speak on what’s happening.

“Those of you who are encouraging this evil of cannibalism, forcing Igbo people will be haunted forever. Igboland has been destroyed by some demented followers. These demented persons are engaging in all sorts of evils, eating humans. I have first-hand information. I have pictures and videos.

“Many Igbos are abroad, and they are supporting evil happening in Biafra land. Look at Onitsha has been destroyed. Now they’ve 4 days or sometimes 3 days of market, and no sales.

“What’s the use of Igboman without commercial activities? The time is coming when the people will rise up. Very soon. What sort of Biafra are we looking for, we kill our own people.”

IPOB members disrupt Catholic Church mass over sit-at-home

Recently, members of IPOB on Tuesday, January 18 stormed a Catholic Church in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The IPOB members who invaded the church while service was ongoing, queried the parish priest on why he was celebrating a mass when their leader was on his way to court.

One of the worshippers present during the raid said there was almost a stampede as the young men forced their way into the church.

Nnamdi Kanu: FG files fresh terrorism charges against IPOB leader

Recall that the federal government had on Monday, January 17 filed fresh terrorism charges against Kanu.

In the amended process it filed before the Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against the IPOB leader.

Kanu will now enter his fresh plea to 15 amended charges marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.

