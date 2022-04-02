Indeed, great things are coming into Anambra with persons like Obi Cubana and Governor Charles Soludo collaborating on the way forward for the state

The vibrant and young socialite met with the Anambra governor on Friday, April 1, at Government House, Awka

Cubana, speaking on the meeting via his Instagram page on Friday, said businesses in entertainment, real estate, and industries are loading

Obinna Iyiegbu, a young Nigerian socialite and billionaire popularly known as Obi Cubana, met with Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra for a serious discussion on the growth and development of the state.

Cubana who alongside some like minds met Soludo at Government House, Awka on Friday, April 1, was very excited to state that Governor Soludo is a man who is very passionate about the state, PM News reports.

He noted that Soludo, during the discussion, personally jotted all the points raised, a development which made him conclude that great things are coming very soon in the state.

Cubana is excited over the outcome of the meeting (Photo: obi_cubana)

Source: Instagram

Among the goodies the people of Anambra should expect soon, according to Cubana, are:

He wrote on his Instagram page:

"We were warmly received today by our state Governor, Prof Charles Soludo.

"Very passionate about Anambra state!

"He personally jotted down ALL our points and suggestions, personally!

"I can boldly tell Ndi Anambra that "ife ga-adi mma", again!!!

"Aku lue uno" loading!

"We are coming!!!"

A new Anambra: Soludo reads riot act to workers, Anambrarains

Meanwhile, Soludo had said that his administration would not tolerate unnecessary delays in the execution of government projects and activities in the state.

Soludo warned that his administration would not tolerate official protocols aimed at undermining his activities as the state's key administrator.

Speaking on the plans set down by the incoming Soludo administration, the media aide to the governor-elect, Christian Aburime, said his principal has made it clear that he would not allow his image to be tarnished after all he did as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other international achievements.

Aburime assured that Soludo would be assuming office as the governor of Anambra state with sound pedigree and unassailable integrity having distinguished himself in his previous performances in public office.

