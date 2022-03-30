On Wednesday, the FEC observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, announced that a minute of silence should be observed in honour of those that we’re victims of the attack

The meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari started in the early hours of the day

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, March 30, in Abuja, observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Premium Times reports that the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, began with the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, calling for a minute of silence to be observed in honour of the victims.

President Buhari presides over the FEC meeting and a moment of silence is observed in honor of the victims of the Kaduna-Abuja Train attack. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau, confirmed the development via a post and pictures he shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

Those who attended the meeting

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, attended the meeting.

Others are the National Security Adviser, retired Babagana Monguno, and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Ministers in attendance

Also in attendance are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, and Justice, Abubakar Malami, health, Ehanire Osagie, and labour and employment, Chris Ngige.

The ministers of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, industry, trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo, Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar-Faroq are also attending the council meeting.

Others are minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, and the minister of state mines and steel, Uche Ogar among others.

VP Osinbajo visits Kaduna state after train attack by terrorists

Earlier in the day, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo arrived Kaduna to see the extent of damage done by terrorists in the state.

The vice president also visited some of the victims of the attack receiving treatment in two hospitals in the state.

VP Osinbajo was said to have been heading to an event in Lagos state, before he made a detour to nearby Kaduna state after he was informed of the attack.

Tinubu calls for donations to bereaved families of Kaduna train attack

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the Kaduna train that was attacked by terrorists on Monday, May 28.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, made the call in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 29.

His words:

“We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time. While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.”

