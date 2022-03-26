Ali Pantami, the son of the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has been found just 24 hours after he was kidnapped

Ali's mother in Bauchi told journalists on Friday, March 25, that the boy was found at a checkpoint in the state

But the police command in the state claimed ignorance of the abduction and the safe return of the boy to his family

Dambam LGA, Bauchi - It is no longer news that the son of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Ali was whisked away to an unknown destination on a bike by some men after he returned from Islamiyya school on Thursday, March 24.

But The Nation reports that Ali has been found at a checkpoint in the Dambam Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi.

Journalists reported that Ali's mother confirmed to them that he is now at home with her.

Pantami's son has been found (Photo: @DrIsaPantami)

Source: Twitter

Moreover, the chief Imam of Isa Ali Jummaat Mosque, Imam Hussaini, confirmed the boy’s release

He was quoted to have said:

“He is now home with his mom."

However, according to Daily Trust, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the public relations officer of the Bauchi command, including a superintendent of police, claimed ignorance of the boy's kidnap and release.

Source: Legit.ng